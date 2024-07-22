ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Ladakh For Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebrations

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ladakh on July 26, according to officials. The grand celebrations marking the 'Rajat Jayanti' (Silver Jubilee) of India's victory over Pakistan in 1999 are set to be held in Drass, Kargil, from July 24 to 26.

A senior army official posted in Ladakh provided details of the Prime Minister's itinerary, stating that he will arrive at the Drass Brigade Helipad on the morning of July 26. Upon arrival, Modi will be received by army officials and will rest briefly in the green room before heading to the Kargil War Memorial.

During his visit, Modi will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony and visit the 'Shaheed Marg' (Wall of Fame). He will receive a briefing on the Kargil War, followed by a group photograph session. The Prime Minister will also interact with 'Veer Naris' (War Widows) and visit the Veer Bhoomi (War memorial). Additionally, he will inaugurate the 'Shinku La Tunnel' virtually.