PM Modi To Visit Kashmir For Election Campaigning On September 19

Srinagar: With three days to go for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally for the BJP candidates in the Kashmir Valley. This will be his second poll rally for the elections after his first rally in Kishtwar where he campaigned for his party candidates.

"The rally in the Srinagar city will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Park, Srinagar on September 19," BJP said in a statement. To mobilise and assemble people for the rally, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a core body meeting in Srinagar, which was attended by BJP J&K Election In-Charge Ram Madhav, BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul and Srinagar District President Ashok Bhat.

"This rally is a pivotal moment in the party's campaign strategy for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. It marks a significant step in bolstering the BJP's presence and deepening its connection with the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Ashok Koul said. The BJP said that the Prime Minister is expected to address key issues central to the region's development, including initiatives on infrastructure, employment generation, tourism and economic growth.

Ram Madhav said the people of Jammu and Kashmir accepted the BJP and have full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. "We are confident that we will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. BJP has fielded only 19 candidates out of 46 Assembly constituencies of the valley and left 28 uncontested. This decision has left many of its workers and activists baffled and angry.

Political observers say the party has bleak chances of winning any seat in Kashmir, but it keeps hectic activities going on to make its presence felt in the Valley to counter the narrative of its opposing regional parties within Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More