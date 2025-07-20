ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Britain, Maldives; Boosting Bilateral Ties, Inking India-UK FTA Top Focus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a four-day visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives from Wednesday to shore up overall bilateral ties and ink the landmark India-UK free trade deal.

Modi will first travel to the UK on a two-day trip and then will visit the Maldives to grace the island nation's Independence Day celebrations as "guest of honour", according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The prime minister's visit to the Maldives from July 25 to 26 is seen as significant as it marks a reset of bilateral ties that had come under severe strain after Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, came to power in November 2023.

In the first leg of his trip, Modi will visit the UK from July 23 to 24 to hold wide-ranging talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the MEA said on Sunday. India and the UK are expected to formally sign the free trade deal during PM Modi's visit to London, people familiar with the matter said.

In May, India and the UK sealed the free trade agreement that is expected to benefit 99 per cent Indian exports from tariff and will make it easier for British firms to export whisky, cars and other products to India besides boosting the overall trade basket.

The trade deal, firmed up after three years of negotiations, is expected to ensure comprehensive market access for Indian goods across all sectors and India will gain from tariff elimination on about 99 per cent of tariff lines (product categories) covering almost 100 per cent of the trade values, according to officials.