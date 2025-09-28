PM Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh On October 16
PM Narendra Modi will also visit the Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 11:57 AM IST
Kurnool: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16. He will visit Nandyal and Kurnool districts. He will also visit the Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.
PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Kurnool along with the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will attend the event. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects. In this regard, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh mentioned the details of Modi's visit to the ministers and MLAs in the lobby of the Legislative Council.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Srisailam, the authorities are planning to beautify the surroundings of the temple. This will give a new look to the Srisailam temple and its surrounding areas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Srisailam in 2021 and President Droupadi Murmu in 2022. Officials are also expected to announce plans to develop Srisailam in a big way in the coming days.
It is known that the coalition government recently organised a 'Yogaandhra programme' in Visakhapatnam. Prime Minister Modi was the chief guest at the event. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Ministers attended the event. Union Ministers Pratap Rao Jadhav, Ram Mohan and Srinivas Varma were also present at the event. Modi also performed yoga along with 15,000 people at the event.
Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi was the chief guest at the inauguration of the reconstruction work of Amaravati on May 2. Also, inauguration ceremonies and foundation stone laying ceremonies were held for nine central projects worth Rs 5028 crore, eight national highways worth Rs 3620 crore, and 3three railway projects. PM Modi launched 94 projects worth a total of Rs. 58,000 crores from the stage.