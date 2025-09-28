ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh On October 16

Kurnool: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16. He will visit Nandyal and Kurnool districts. He will also visit the Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Kurnool along with the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will attend the event. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects. In this regard, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh mentioned the details of Modi's visit to the ministers and MLAs in the lobby of the Legislative Council.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Srisailam, the authorities are planning to beautify the surroundings of the temple. This will give a new look to the Srisailam temple and its surrounding areas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Srisailam in 2021 and President Droupadi Murmu in 2022. Officials are also expected to announce plans to develop Srisailam in a big way in the coming days.