PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra At Kacheguda Railway Station

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at 18 locations across the nation including Kacheguda Railway station through a remote video link on Wednesday.
A.Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway (SCR) informed that a function will be held at Kacheguda Railway station in Hyderabad to mark the commencement of the Janaushadhi Kendra. Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy will be present on the occasion in Hyderabad.
This is a public welfare scheme launched by the Centre to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses through special kendras known as Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra, the Railways said.
The main purpose of the scheme is to ensure access to quality medicines for all sections of society, especially to the underprivileged. The scheme also aims to create awareness about generic medicines through education and publicity to counter the perception that quality is synonymous with high price only, the Railways added.
Meanwhile, the SCR has been consistently upgrading facilities and amenities at railway stations to cater to the requirements of lakhs of daily visitors and passengers. Accordingly, the Janaushadhi Kendra at Kacheguda Railway station will be especially helpful for all segments of the travelling public who can quickly access essential medications including first-aid supplies, officials said.
According to the Railways, the objective of PMBJKs is to promote the Centre's mission to make available quality medicines and consumables (Janaushadhi products) to all at affordable prices
"The other objective is to enable passengers and visitors at railway stations to easily access Janaushadhi products. Enhance wellness and welfare among all sections of society by providing medicines at affordable prices. Create employment opportunities and generate avenues for entrepreneurs to open PMBJKs," the Railways added.
