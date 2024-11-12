ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra At Kacheguda Railway Station

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at 18 locations across the nation including Kacheguda Railway station through a remote video link on Wednesday.

A.Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway (SCR) informed that a function will be held at Kacheguda Railway station in Hyderabad to mark the commencement of the Janaushadhi Kendra. Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy will be present on the occasion in Hyderabad.

This is a public welfare scheme launched by the Centre to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses through special kendras known as Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra, the Railways said.

The main purpose of the scheme is to ensure access to quality medicines for all sections of society, especially to the underprivileged. The scheme also aims to create awareness about generic medicines through education and publicity to counter the perception that quality is synonymous with high price only, the Railways added.