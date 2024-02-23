PM Modi to Unveil Various Projects in Varanasi on Friday

By IANS

Published : 1 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil various projects across diverse sectors like healthcare, education, transportation, waterways, sports, and cultural heritage in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.

The Prime Minister is aiming to boost employment opportunities and overall development through the upcoming projects, which are set to be unveiled in Varanasi on Friday.

These projects aim to boost employment opportunities and overall development in the region. His itinerary includes three key events, including two public meetings, one at the Ravidas Jayanti celebrations in Seer Goverdhanpur, Sant Ravidas’ birthplace, and another in Karkhiyaon where he will unveil 36 projects worth a staggering Rs 14,316 crore.

Additionally, he will felicitate the winners of the Sansad quiz contest, Sanskrit competition, and Sansad photography competition at Swatantrata Bhawan, Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Prime Minister Modi's day will begin with a programme at BHU's Swatantra Bhawan, where he will interact with and award the winners of various contests, including Sansad Khel (Sports), Sansad Photography, Sansad Knowledge, and Sansad Sanskrit.

From there, he will proceed to Seer Goverdhanpur for the Ravidas Jayanti festivities, where he will unveil a magnificent 25-foot bronze statue of Sant Ravidas, inaugurate completed projects, and lay the foundation stone for a museum dedicated to the 15th century poet-saint. His final stop will be Karkhiyaon, where he will inaugurate the Amul dairy plant and address a public meeting.

While the inaugurated projects at Sant Ravidas' birthplace will be unveiled separately, all other completed projects and foundation stones for new initiatives will be officially launched in Karkhiyaon.

