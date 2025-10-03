ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Unveil Initiatives Worth More Than Rs 62,000 Cr For Youth, Bihar In Focus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil various youth-focused initiatives worth more than Rs 62,000 crore on Saturday, his office said, billing the exercise as a landmark initiative for youth development which will give a decisive push to education, skilling and entrepreneurship.

The PMO said Modi will launch PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs), a centrally sponsored scheme with an investment of Rs. 60,000 crore.

The scheme envisages the upgradation of 1,000 government ITIs in a hub-and-spoke model comprising 200 hub ITIs and 800 spoke ITIs. Each hub will be connected to four spokes on an average, creating clusters equipped with advanced infrastructure, modern trades, digital learning systems and incubation facilities.

Anchor industry partners will manage these clusters, ensuring outcome-based skilling aligned with market demand, it said, adding that hubs will also house innovation centres, training-of-trainers facilities, production units and placement services, while spokes will focus on expanding access.

"Collectively, PM-SETU will redefine India's ITI ecosystem, making it government-owned but industry-managed, with global co-financing support from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank," it said.

In the first phase of the scheme implementation there will be special focus on ITIs in Patna and Darbhanga in Bihar, the statement added. He will also inaugurate 1,200 vocational skill labs established in 400 Navodaya Vidyalayas and 200 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across 34 states and Union Territories.

These labs will equip students, including those in remote and tribal areas, with hands-on training in 12 high-demand sectors such as IT, automotive, agriculture, electronics, logistics and tourism.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and CBSE curriculum, the project involves the training of 1,200 vocational teachers to deliver industry-relevant learning and create an early foundation for employability.

A special emphasis of the programme will be on transformative projects in Bihar, reflecting the state's rich legacy and youthful demographic, the statement said. Modi will launch Bihar's revamped "Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana", under which nearly five lakh graduates every year will receive a monthly allowance of Rs.1,000 for two years, along with free skill training.

He will also launch the redesigned Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme, which will provide interest-free education loans of up to Rs.4 lakh, significantly easing the financial burden of higher education.