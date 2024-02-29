PM Modi to Stay at Kaziranga National Park During His Two-Day Visit to Assam

Kaziranga (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to stay at the Kaziranga National Park during his two-day visit to Assam on March 8 and 9. Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister will arrive at the national park on March 8 evening.

"He will visit the national park on March 9 morning. We have made arrangements for both elephant safaris and jeep safaris for the Prime Minister. Today, we have taken stock of the security arrangements along with the Assam DGP and Chief Secretary," Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

The Assam Forest Minister, along with DGP GP Singh and Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur, visited the national park on Wednesday and held a series of meetings with senior officials to finalise arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit. On March 9, the Prime Minister is scheduled to unveil a bronze statue of the legendary Ahom general, Lachit Barphukan, in Jorhat.

Prime Minister Modi will also address a public meeting at Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat. The Assam Forest Minister further said that many infrastructure development works in the national park are underway ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the state.