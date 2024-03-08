PM Modi to Present First Ever National Creators Award Today

author img

By ANI

Published : 21 minutes ago

The National Creator Award, a creative initiative, has garnered over 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories and 10 lakh votes in its first round, promoting positive change through creativity.

The National Creator Award, a creative initiative, has garnered over 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories and 10 lakh votes in its first round, promoting positive change through creativity.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday. The award has witnessed immense public engagement, more than 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast.

Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion. The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others.

The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change. The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories.

Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided. The award will be provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator award.

The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.

Read More

  1. PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to Assam from today, to inaugurate several projects
  2. J-K LG Manoj Sinha Credits PM Modi for 'Transforming Kashmir into Heaven of Peace'

TAGGED:

PM ModiNational Creators AwardBharat Mandapam

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.