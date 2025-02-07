PM Modi To Pay 2-Day Working Visit To US From Feb 12

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day working visit to the US from February 12 during which he will meet President Donald Trump, the external affairs ministry Friday announced.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Modi's visit will give further impetus and direction to the India-US bilateral relationship.

Prior to his US visit, Modi will be in France from February 10-12 to co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will also visit Cadarache, the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor of which India is a partner, Misri said.