PM Modi To Pay 2-Day Working Visit To US From Feb 12

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said PM Modi's visit will give further impetus and direction to the India-US bilateral relationship.

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 5:51 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day working visit to the US from February 12 during which he will meet President Donald Trump, the external affairs ministry Friday announced.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Modi's visit will give further impetus and direction to the India-US bilateral relationship.

Prior to his US visit, Modi will be in France from February 10-12 to co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will also visit Cadarache, the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor of which India is a partner, Misri said.

