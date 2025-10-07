ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Meet UK PM Starmer In Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer during an interaction with players from local street cricket hubs, in Buckinghamshire on Thursday, July 24, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment with his UK counterpart Keir Starmer during his two-day visit to Mumbai. During his visit beginning Wednesday, Modi will also inaugurate various infrastructure projects in the city.

Starmer begins his first visit to India after taking over as Prime Minister on Wednesday. On Thursday, both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India-UK economic partnership.

Modi and Starmer will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. The leaders will also engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators. On Thursday, the two leaders will also participate in the sixth edition of the Global Fintech Fest at Jio World Centre and deliver keynote addresses on the occasion.

Global Fintech Fest 2025 will bring together innovators, policymakers, central bankers, regulators, investors, academicians, and industry leaders from around the world. The conference's central theme, 'Empowering Finance for a Better World, Powered by AI, Augmented Intelligence, Innovation, and Inclusion, highlights the convergence of technology and human insight in shaping an ethical and sustainable financial future.