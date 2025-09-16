ETV Bharat / bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Of PM MITRA Park, Launch 'Sewa Pakhwada' in Madhya Pradesh On September 17

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country's first PM MITRA Park and launch the fortnight-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' during his visit to Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Wednesday, CM Mohan Yadav has said. The PM will also launch the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan on Wednesday at Bhainsola village in Dhar district, Yadav said in a statement to the media on Monday night.

Under the campaign, camps will be organised for health and nutrition at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Community Health Centers. Voluntary blood donation is also being encouraged, he said. Screening and testing of diabetes, high blood pressure, anaemia and tuberculosis will also be done in the state-wide health checkup camps, the CM said.

Prenatal checkup and nutrition counseling will also be given for the health of mothers and children. Training sessions on menstrual hygiene and nutrition will also be organised for adolescent girls. This fortnight will be an important step towards realising the prime minister's resolve of a healthy society, strong nation, the CM said.

He said Madhya Pradesh has to play an important role in the Developed India 2047 mission. "We are constantly moving forward in the direction of a healthy society. Women's health and empowerment are the basis of progress," Yadav said.