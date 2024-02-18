PM Modi to Lay Foundation of Kalki Dham Temple in UP's Sambhal on Feb 19

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 19) will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow to inaugurate the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC), party sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Mod will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on February 22. He will gift 36 projects worth Rs 14,316 crore in the state.

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a daylong visit to Uttar Pradesh on Monday during which he will lay the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district and address a gathering there, according to a statement. The temple is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was expelled by the Congress for "anti-party remarks" days after he had met PM Modi and invited him to lay the foundation stone.

The inauguration programme around 10:30 am will be attended by many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries, said the statement issued on Saturday. Around 1:45 pm, the Prime Minister will launch 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 lakhs crore at the fourth ground breaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023).

The projects relate to sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, Information Technology and IT-enabled services, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, education, among others. The programme will be attended by about 5,000 participants, including industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian firms, ambassadors and High Commissioners and other distinguished guests.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. National Convention, Day 2: 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya Ushered in New Era, Says Nadda
  2. Amit Shah at BJP Council Meet Live: 'People Have Made up Their Mind That PM Modi Will Retain Power'
  3. Country Has Made up Its Mind That PM Modi Will Be at Helm for 3rd Term: Shah at BJP Meet

TAGGED:

Varanasi PM Modi Varanasi visitGround Breaking CeremonyNarendra Modi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.