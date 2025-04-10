ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Launch Projects Worth Rs 3,880 Cr During Varanasi Visit On Apr 11

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on April 11, where he will address a public gathering and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore.

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said that among the projects to be inaugurated are schemes focused on rural development, including 130 drinking water projects, 100 new Anganwadi centres, 356 libraries, a polytechnic college in Pindra, and a government degree college.

The prime minister will also inaugurate a transit hostel at the Police Lines and police barracks in Ramnagar and four rural roads, he said.

Focusing on urban development, Modi will inaugurate projects at Shastri Ghat and Samne Ghat, along with various beautification projects carried out by the Railways and the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA).

Among the projects for which foundation stones will be laid, 25 are worth Rs 2,250 crore, with a major focus on strengthening the city's electricity infrastructure. This includes the construction of 15 new substations, installation of new transformers, and laying of 1,500 km of new power lines.

A new 220 kV substation will also come up near Chaukaghat, aiming to provide a 24-hour uninterrupted electricity supply.

Sharma said infrastructure projects related to the airport are also on the agenda, including the laying of a tunnel for its expansion.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for three new flyovers as well as various road-widening initiatives and school renovation work and two stadiums in Shivpur and UP College.

Modi will also address a public meeting in Rohaniya's Mehndiganj.