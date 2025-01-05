PM Modi To Launch Projects Worth Over Rs 12,200 Crore In Poll-Bound Delhi Today

New Delhi: The poll-bound Delhi will get a number of projects to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate various schemes worth over Rs 12,200 crore on Sunday. He will also take a ride in Namo Bharat Train at around 11:15 AM from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station before the project unveiling.

A 13 km stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, worth around Rs 4,600 crore, will also be unveiled by him. This project is aimed at significantly easing travel between Delhi and Meerut by benefitting millions of people through high-speed and comfortable travel along with safety and reliability.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV. This will be the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV to be inaugurated. The areas of West Delhi such as Krishna Park, parts of Vikaspuri, and Janakpuri among others will be benefitted.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the 26.5 km Rithala – Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around Rs 6,230 crore. This corridor will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, significantly enhancing connectivity in the North-Western parts of Delhi and Haryana.

According to the information, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting near Japanese Park in Rohini, which has been called as Parivartan rally. Giving details, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said, “The Cente and the Delhi government together are going to give people a gift of a new metro line. On Sunday, the foundation stone of Rithala-Kundli corridor of Delhi Metro Phase-4 and the inauguration of Krishna Park Extension from Janakpuri West will be laid. While the RRTS line will be inaugurated between New Ashok Nagar and Sahibabad.”



Foundation stone of the Rithala-Kundli corridor

With the completion of the Rithala-Bawana-Narela Kundli corridor of Delhi Metro, commuters will get better public transport facilities. The construction of this 26.463 km long corridor will be done under the ongoing Phase 4 of the Metro. A total of Rs 6,280 crore will be spent on its construction. A total of 21 metro stations will be built in this network, out of which two metro stations will be in Haryana and 19 metro stations will be in Delhi.



Development plan for outer Delhi

A plan to develop the area was made about two decades ago. Last year, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena spoke about the government's special initiatives to open new educational and industrial institutions in outer Delhi, so that this area can also be developed.

DDA also has thousands of vacant flats in Narela at the end of outer Delhi. But due to the lack of better public transport facilities there, people are avoiding settling there. Due to all this, there was a demand for the metro. Chief Minister Atishi said that the Public Investment Board working under the Finance Ministry had approved the Rithala Kundli corridor in June this year. The Delhi government also gave in-principle approval for its construction. She said that in the last ten years, 200 km of metro lines were built in Delhi and more than 250 km of metro lines are under construction.