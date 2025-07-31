ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Launch Projects Worth Around Rs 2,200 Crore In Varanasi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore for Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Saturday. A statement said the projects cater to several sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development and cultural heritage, and are aimed at achieving holistic urban transformation, cultural rejuvenation, improved connectivity and an enhanced quality of life in Varanasi.

Modi will inaugurate projects to widen and strengthen the Varanasi-Bhadohi and Chhitauni-Shool Tankeshwar roads, and construct a rail overbridge at Hardattpur to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai-Adalpura Road.

He will lay the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur, and rail overbridges at level crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard, the statement said.

Strengthening the power infrastructure in the region, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for various initiatives under the Smart Distribution Project and undergrounding of electrical infrastructure worth more than Rs 880 crore.

In a major boost to tourism, Modi will inaugurate the redevelopment project of eight riverfront "kuccha ghats", development works at Kalika Dham, beautification of the pond and the ghat at Rangildas Kutiya, Shivpur, and the restoration and water purification of Durgakund.