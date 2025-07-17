ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Launch Multiple Development Projects In Bihar, Bengal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development projects and address public meeting in Bihar and West Bengal on Friday. Projects worth Rs 7,200 crore will be unveiled in Bihar, while the cost of projects to be launched in Bengal is over Rs 5,000 crore, the PMO said. In Motihari in Bihar, the PMO said, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate development projects catering to rail, road, rural development, fisheries, electronics and information technology sectors.

The rail projects in the poll-bound state include automatic signalling between Samastipur-Bachhwara line that will enable efficient train operations in this section, and doubling of Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur line, projects worth over Rs 580 crore. In a major boost to road infrastructure in the region, he will lay the foundation stone for 4-laning of Ara bypass of NH-319 that connects Ara-Mohania NH-319 and Patna-Buxar NH-922 providing seamless connectivity and reducing travel time.

Besides several other rail projects, Modi will inaugurate New Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility at Darbhanga and state-of-the-art incubation facility of STPI at Patna for promoting IT/ITES/ESDM Industry and start ups. The PMO said these facilities will help in boosting IT software and service exports. It will also nurture the tech start up ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, encourage innovation, IPR and product development.

He will also inaugurate a number of fisheries development projects sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). This will mark the launch of modern fisheries infrastructure, including new fish hatcheries, biofloc units, ornamental fish farming, integrated aquaculture units, and fish feed mills across various districts in Bihar.

Aquaculture projects will help in generating employment opportunities, enhance fish production, promote entrepreneurship, and accelerate socio-economic development in rural areas of Bihar, it said.

In line with his vision of a future-ready railway network, he will flag off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari to Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur improving connectivity in the region.

He will also be releasing Rs 400 crore to around 61,500 Self-Help Groups in Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). With a special focus on women-led development, over 10 crore women have been connected to Self-Help Groups (SHGs), the PMO said. He will also hand over keys to some beneficiaries as a part of 'Griha Pravesh' of 12,000 beneficiaries and release over Rs 160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin.