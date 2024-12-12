ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Launch Major Development Projects In Prayagraj On Friday

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform religious rituals and inaugurate several key development projects in Prayagraj on Friday as part of the government's efforts to enhance infrastructure ahead of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

According to an official statement, the prime minister is scheduled to arrive in Prayagraj around 12:15 PM. His visit will begin with a ceremonial pooja and darshan at the holy Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

He will then perform pooja at the historic Akshay Vata Vriksh, followed by visits to Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop for further religious observances.

He will also tour the Mahakumbh exhibition site, providing an opportunity to showcase preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela and inaugurate multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 5,500 crore, aimed at bolstering the city's infrastructure.

These projects are primarily geared toward improving infrastructure for the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela, with key initiatives including the construction of 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) and flyovers, permanent ghats, and riverfront roads, all designed to enhance connectivity and ease of travel in and around Prayagraj.