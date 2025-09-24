ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate UP International Trade Show In Greater Noida Tomorrow

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, which runs until September 29, aims to showcase the state’s industrial and investment potential.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show In Greater Noida Tomorrow
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 24, 2025 at 4:02 PM IST

Updated : September 24, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST

Greater Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Greater Noida on Thursday morning to inaugurate the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show. The district administration and police have completed elaborate preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive at the helipad at Gautam Buddha University at 5 p.m. today and proceed to the Expo Mart. He will spend the night at Gautam Buddha University after conducting a site inspection prior to the Prime Minister's scheduled event. He will also hold a review meeting with officials regarding security preparations.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Greater Noida at 9:30 am. Preparations for PM Modi's arrival are being reviewed continuously. On Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar inspected and reviewed the preparations.

A review meeting was held with all police officers in the district regarding security preparations. The meeting focused on security arrangements, traffic route diversions, VVIP movement, and crowd control.

To strengthen security during the trade show, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Dr. Rajiv Narayan Mishra has issued a prohibitory order. According to the order, due to the arrival of VIP guests on Thursday, there will be a complete 24-hour ban on flying drones, balloons, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, and paragliders for security reasons. This prohibition will be in effect from midnight on Wednesday until 12 midnight on Thursday.

The UP International Trade Show, which runs until September 29, aims to showcase the state’s industrial and investment potential. Later in the day, PM Modi will visit Rajasthan’s Banswara to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

The highlight of the event will be the launch of the 2,800 MW Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project, which will play a crucial role in strengthening India's energy sector.

September 24, 2025

