PM Modi To Inaugurate UP International Trade Show In Greater Noida Tomorrow

Greater Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Greater Noida on Thursday morning to inaugurate the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show. The district administration and police have completed elaborate preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive at the helipad at Gautam Buddha University at 5 p.m. today and proceed to the Expo Mart. He will spend the night at Gautam Buddha University after conducting a site inspection prior to the Prime Minister's scheduled event. He will also hold a review meeting with officials regarding security preparations.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Greater Noida at 9:30 am. Preparations for PM Modi's arrival are being reviewed continuously. On Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar inspected and reviewed the preparations.

A review meeting was held with all police officers in the district regarding security preparations. The meeting focused on security arrangements, traffic route diversions, VVIP movement, and crowd control.