"PM Modi to Inaugurate Sudarshan Setu Bridge on Feb 25": Gujarat Home Minister



The Gujarat Home Minister confirmed that PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Dwarka and inaugurating the Sudarshan Setu bridge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the Sudarshan Setu bridge in Dwarka on Friday, whose visuals have become famous across the country, said the Gujarat Home Minister.

Gandhinagar(Gujarat): Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Dwarka and will inaugurate the Sudarshan Setu bridge on February 25.

"PM Modi will inaugurate the Sudarshan Setu bridge in Dwarka on February 25. This bridge in itself is a good model and its visuals have become famous in the country. The way Dwaraka is decorated during Janmashtami similarly, ahead of PM Modi's arrival the people have decorated the entire city. Everyone is very eager for the arrival of the Prime Minister," Gujarat Home Minister told ANI.

Along with this, Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Rajkot on February 25 and will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) indoor-patient department. "PM Modi will be visiting Rajkot on February 25. He will be dedicating several projects to the city... Rajkot All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) indoor-patient department having 250 beds will be officially inaugurated," the Gujarat Minister told ANI.

Under the goal of 'Ayushman Bharat, Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate five new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to the nation on February 25 from Rajkot in Gujarat. The five new AIIMS which will be dedicated by the Prime Minister, are AIIMS Rajkot, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Bathinda, AIIMS Raebareli, and AIIMS Kalyani.

On the occasion, PM Modi will also inaugurate various medical colleges and nursing colleges across the country. All these health projects with a total cost of Rs 11,391.79 Crore will bring a wave of healthcare advancements and transform India's healthcare landscape. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects in his home state, Gujarat.

