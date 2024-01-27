PM Modi to inaugurate SC’s diamond jubilee celebrations on Sunday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Sunday will hold its diamond Jubilee celebration, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM will inaugurate the celebration at 12 noon on January 28, 2024 at the Supreme Court auditorium. The Supreme Court of India held its inaugural sitting on January 28, 1950.

On the occasion, a ceremonial bench will assemble led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising all companion judges at 3.30 pm. The chief justices of high courts and former judges of the Supreme Court will also be a part of this occasion which will be addressed by the Chief Justice of India, Attorney General for India R Venkataramani and the president of Supreme Court Bar Association, Adish C Aggrawala.

The PM will also launch citizen centric information and technology initiatives, which includes a new website and include Digital Supreme Court Reports (Digi SCR), and Digital Courts 2.0. According to an official statement, the Digital Supreme Court Reports (SCR) will make apex court judgments available to the citizens in electronic format and free of cost.

A key feature of digital SCR is that all 519 volumes of the Supreme Court reports since 1950, covering 36,308 cases, would be available in a digital format, bookmarked, user friendly, and with open access, it said. Digital Courts 2.0 application is a recent initiative under the e-Courts project to make court records available to the judges of the district courts in the electronic form.