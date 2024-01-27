Loading...

PM Modi to inaugurate SC's diamond jubilee celebrations on Sunday

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 7:56 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform a diamond jubilee celebration for the Supreme Court on Sunday. On January 28, 2024, at noon, the PM will kick off the festivities in the Supreme Court auditorium.

On the occasion, a ceremonial bench will assemble led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising all companion judges at 3.30 pm. The chief justices of high courts and former judges of the Supreme Court will also be a part of this occasion which will be addressed by the Chief Justice of India, Attorney General for India R Venkataramani and the president of Supreme Court Bar Association, Adish C Aggrawala.

The PM will also launch citizen centric information and technology initiatives, which includes a new website and include Digital Supreme Court Reports (Digi SCR), and Digital Courts 2.0. According to an official statement, the Digital Supreme Court Reports (SCR) will make apex court judgments available to the citizens in electronic format and free of cost.

A key feature of digital SCR is that all 519 volumes of the Supreme Court reports since 1950, covering 36,308 cases, would be available in a digital format, bookmarked, user friendly, and with open access, it said. Digital Courts 2.0 application is a recent initiative under the e-Courts project to make court records available to the judges of the district courts in the electronic form.

