PM Modi To Inaugurate New Pamban Railway Bridge On April 6

Ramanathapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly-constructed Pamban railway bridge on the day of Rama Navami on April 6, according to Southern Railway general manager R N Singh. The information was shared during a press conference held in Rameswaram following an inspection of the country's first vertical life sea bridge and ongoing railway station construction projects.

In preparation for the Prime Ministerial visit cum the inauguration ceremony, a rehearsal was conducted to ensure all arrangements are in place. For this, Singh arrived in a special inspection train at Rameswaram.

New Pamban Bridge: An Engineering Marvel

The new Pamban railway bridge, spanning approximately 2.8 kilometers across the Pamban Sea, boasts cutting-edge engineering acumen. It includes a 72.5-meter-long vertical lift span powered by an advanced electromechanical system, allowing the section to rise vertically to enable large vessels to pass through. This makes it India's first-ever vertical lift railway bridge, marking a significant milestone in the country's infrastructural achievements. The bridge replaces the old Pamban cantilever bridge, which had deteriorated over time and was no longer suitable for high-speed train operations. The old structure remains in place, with a decision on its removal pending.

Future Rail Connectivity

Singh also addressed the stalled railway service between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, acknowledging that operational challenges have delayed its progress. He assured that discussions with the Tamil Nadu government are on to resolve these issues for the expedition of the resumption of rail services on the route.

Additionally, as part of the inauguration, Modi will flag off a special train service from Rameswaram to Tambaram, enhancing regional connectivity. The new bridge is expected to give a fillip to tourism and pilgrimage to Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi significantly, offering safer and faster transport across the historic sea route.

The inauguration of this modern marvel marks a new chapter in India's railway infrastructure, blending innovation with heritage to honour the legacy of the old Pamban bridge while paving the way for future advancements.