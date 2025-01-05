ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate Jammu Railway Division Virtually, Key Rail Projects On Jan 6

The inauguration will take place at Jammu Tawi Railway Station at 10:30 am on Monday.

PM Modi To Flag Off Jammu Railway Division, Key Rail Projects On Jan 6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to kick off the New Jammu Railway Division on virtual mode on January 6, i.e., Monday, an official said. The inauguration will take place at Jammu Tawi Railway Station at 10:30 am, the official added.

The New Jammu Railway Division, located in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, is a landmark development in India’s rail infrastructure, underscoring the country’s progress toward building a world-class rail network.

In Jammu, the event will be attended and addressed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh is also likely to participate.

According to officials, with a total investment exceeding Rs 40,000 crore, the Northern Railway is spearheading numerous transformative projects across the region. These initiatives aim to significantly bolster the socio-economic development of the Union Territory.

The Northern Railway has extended a warm invitation to all stakeholders and citizens to join this momentous occasion and witness the transformative impact of the new railway projects, aiming to attract key dignitaries, policymakers and railway officials.

Regarding the inauguration of train services to Kashmir from Delhi, the Commissioner of Railway Safety will conduct statutory inspections and final trials on January 7 and 8. (With Agency Inputs)

