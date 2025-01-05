ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate Jammu Railway Division Virtually, Key Rail Projects On Jan 6

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to kick off the New Jammu Railway Division on virtual mode on January 6, i.e., Monday, an official said. The inauguration will take place at Jammu Tawi Railway Station at 10:30 am, the official added.

The New Jammu Railway Division, located in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, is a landmark development in India’s rail infrastructure, underscoring the country’s progress toward building a world-class rail network.

In Jammu, the event will be attended and addressed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh is also likely to participate.