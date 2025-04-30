ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate First WAVES Summit In Mumbai On Thursday

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) here on Thursday, a four-day event that will bring together the entire spectrum of the media and entertainment industry.

Envisioned as a platform to bridge the gap between traditional and emerging media, the Prime Minister has set aside nearly 10 hours for WAVES where he will chair a meeting with CEOs and industry leaders from the media and entertainment sector.

The prime minister will also interact with young creators from across the world who have participated in 31 different Create in India challenges at the Creatosphere and also give away awards to the winners.

The Creatosphere will feature curated zones from VR, animation, films, games, VFX, comics, music yo immersive exhibits and masterclasses.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will also address the inaugural session of the summit, which is expected to witness participation from top actors such as Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Hema Malini, and Chiranjeevi, among others.

The Summit will opens with a stirring invocation by M M Keeravaani and a 30-member orchestra and 'Sutradhar Reinvented' which is billed as a sensory-rich journey into India's cinematic and storytelling DNA narrated by Sharad Kelkar.

The Prime Minister will also unveil the Bharat Pavilion, a vibrant tribute to the India's profound legacy of storytelling, based on the theme "Kala to Code".

The Pavilion will have four immersive zones that will take visitors through the continuum of India's storytelling traditions and a deep dive into the media and entertainment growth story.

The summit will feature theme-based plenaries and discussions aimed at shaping the future of the audio-visual industry in India and beyond.