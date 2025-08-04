ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate First Of New Common Central Secretariat Buildings On Wednesday

An outside view of Kartavya Bhavan, that is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. This building is the first of the several upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate the first of the several upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings, an ambitious project of his government to bring ministries and departments under one roof and equip them with modern infrastructure.

Named 'Kartavya Bhavan', Modi will visit and inaugurate it and later address a public programme at 'Kartavya Path', an official statement said. Kartavya Bhavan-03, which is being inaugurated, is part of the broader transformation of the Central Vista. The new secretariat building aims to streamline administrative processes and enable agile governance, the statement said.

It said, "The project embodies the government's broader administrative reform agenda. By co-locating ministries and adopting cutting-edge infrastructure, the Common Central Secretariat will improve inter-ministerial coordination, accelerate policy execution, and foster a responsive administrative ecosystem."

The new building, one of the 10 such planned facilities, will be a state-of-the-art office complex spanning an area of around 1.5 lakh square meters across two basements and seven stories, including the ground floor. It will house Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, and Petroleum & Natural Gas ministries, and the Principal Scientific Adviser's office.

The statement noted that many key ministries currently function from ageing buildings like Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, and Nirman Bhawan, constructed between the 1950s and 1970s, which are now "structurally outdated and inefficient".