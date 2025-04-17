ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate Amaravati Capital Developmental Works On May 2

A committee of state ministers has been constituted to oversee the arrangements, while the special protection group (SPG) has already been monitoring the security arrangements.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu holds a meeting with the 16th Finance Commission on Wednesday.
CM N Chandrababu Naidu holds a meeting with the 16th Finance Commission on Wednesday. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 17, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Amaravati on May 2 to inaugurate the developmental works of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's dream project — the greenfield capital city. The inaugural event is scheduled to take place at 4 pm at a public gathering venue behind the state secretariat.

The state government has planned a gala event, inviting people from the combined districts of Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam, and West Godavari to participate in the historic occasion. A committee of ministers has been constituted to oversee the arrangements, while the special protection group (SPG) has already been monitoring the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and tour nodal officer Veerapandian have directed officials to prepare for a gathering of over five lakh people. To facilitate smooth access, nine major roads have been identified for a hassle-free communication of the dignitaries to the assembly premises.

Officials have been instructed to ensure smooth vehicular flow and prevent traffic disruptions on all key routes during the event.

On Wednesday, Naidu gave a presentation on the TDP-led NDA government's plans for Amaravati to the Sixteenth Finance Commission. A photo exhibition on Amaravati construction, Polavaram Project, and Polavaram – Banakacherla interlinking project was arranged.

Naidu is expected to make presentations to the commission on funds due from the Centre, Swarna Andhra 2047 vision, state policies and the conducive environment for investments, among others. The Sixteenth Finance Commission, headed by Arvind Pangariya, embarked on a four-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from April 15 to 18. The commission members arrived on Tuesday night and were received by Finance Minister P Keshav.

After engagements with Naidu, the commission will meet the representatives of political parties, followed by an official dinner at the Bheem Park in Vijayawada. The commission will leave for Tirupati on Thursday to meet the representatives from local bodies, industry and trade. It will fly back to Delhi following an early morning visit to Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirupati on Friday (April 18).

