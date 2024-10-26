ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi to Host Spanish PM At Lakshmi Vilas Palace In Vadodara With A Lavish Feast

Vadodara: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit Vadodara, Gujarat, on October 28, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally host him for a day filled with special events and royal hospitality. The highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of the Tata-Airbus unit, followed by a formal meeting and grand lunch at the iconic Lakshmi Vilas Palace.

Inauguration of Tata-Airbus Plant in Vadodara

Both leaders will officially open the Airbus factory whose foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in October 2022. After the inauguration, Modi and Sanchez will travel to Lakshmi Vilas Palace where a formal bilateral meeting will take place, followed by a royal lunch.

Royal Reception and Lunch at Lakshmi Vilas Palace

The administration in Vadodara made elaborate arrangements to welcome the dignitaries and the historic Lakshmi Vilas Palace (LVP) is set to offer them an unforgettable experience. The leaders will enter the palace from Gate No. 1, with the meeting taking place in the grand Durbar Hall, a historic venue known for its chandeliers, exquisite carvings and mesmerising paintings.

Sanchez will also have the opportunity to visit the Maharaja Fatesingh Museum, located inside the palace, to get a glimpse of Indian art and history.

A Feast of Gujarati, Punjabi and Spanish Delicacies

The lunch will take place in the Eugenie Hall of the palace, with beautifully carved tables and chairs, exotic carpets and large windows that let in natural light. Soft classical music will accompany the meal, creating a serene and elegant atmosphere.