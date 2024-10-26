PM Modi to Host Spanish PM At Lakshmi Vilas Palace In Vadodara With A Lavish Feast

Vadodara: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit Vadodara, Gujarat, on October 28, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally host him for a day filled with special events and royal hospitality. The highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of the Tata-Airbus unit, followed by a formal meeting and grand lunch at the iconic Lakshmi Vilas Palace.
Inauguration of Tata-Airbus Plant in Vadodara
Both leaders will officially open the Airbus factory whose foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in October 2022. After the inauguration, Modi and Sanchez will travel to Lakshmi Vilas Palace where a formal bilateral meeting will take place, followed by a royal lunch.
Royal Reception and Lunch at Lakshmi Vilas Palace
The administration in Vadodara made elaborate arrangements to welcome the dignitaries and the historic Lakshmi Vilas Palace (LVP) is set to offer them an unforgettable experience. The leaders will enter the palace from Gate No. 1, with the meeting taking place in the grand Durbar Hall, a historic venue known for its chandeliers, exquisite carvings and mesmerising paintings.
Sanchez will also have the opportunity to visit the Maharaja Fatesingh Museum, located inside the palace, to get a glimpse of Indian art and history.
A Feast of Gujarati, Punjabi and Spanish Delicacies
The lunch will take place in the Eugenie Hall of the palace, with beautifully carved tables and chairs, exotic carpets and large windows that let in natural light. Soft classical music will accompany the meal, creating a serene and elegant atmosphere.
Modi and Sanchez will enjoy an elaborate spread served on bronze plates, featuring a fusion of Indian and Spanish flavors. Here’s a glimpse of the menu:
Starters: Punjabi salad, bhajiya, khandvi and kachori; main course: Tindola-cashew curry, chole, Gujarati-style eggplant-pea-tomato curry and ladyfinger in yoghurt sauce; Indian Breads: Tandoori roti, rumali roti, rotli and puri apart from that Khichdi-kadhi, Gujarati dal, and buttermilk will be served and finally meal will complete with desserts: Basundi, rabri, rasgulla, gulab jamun, puranpoli and moong dal halwa
The banquet reflects the region's rich culinary traditions, blending Gujarati flavours with dishes from across India and Spain.
The Legacy of India-Spain Relations
India and Spain established diplomatic ties in 1956, and relations have grown stronger over the years. The first resident Indian ambassador to Spain was appointed in 1965, and the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Spain took place in 2009.
This upcoming event symbolises the friendship between the two nations and aims to strengthen trade, defence and cultural ties. PM Modi’s hospitality, the cultural setting of Lakshmi Vilas Palace, and the fusion of traditional cuisine make this visit a memorable one, reflecting the spirit of Indian warmth and diplomacy.
