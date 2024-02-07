Loading...

PM Modi to Hold Meet to Appoint New Election Commissioner

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

The meeting scheduled for today will be the first such meet of the selection committee since the new law was passed by the Parliament in December 2023.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a meeting here on Wednesday to appoint a new Election Commissioner, sources said on Wednesday.

The new Election Commissioner will replace the incumbent Anup Chandra Pandey as his term will get over on February 15 following his retirement.

The meeting will be chaired by the Prime Minister under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Terms of Office) Act 2023. This will be the first appointment as per the Act which was passed in Parliament last year.

Congress Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is likely to part of the selection panel of the Prime Minister. Anup Pandey's term will get over with only few months left for the Lok Sabha elections.

ETV Bharat tried to contact an official of the poll panel on the same, but the official remain tight lipped. "No comment," the official said after being asked about the meeting.

