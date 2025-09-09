ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Talks With Mauritius Counterpart In Varanasi On September 11

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam during his one-day visit to his constituency Varanasi on September 11, officials said on Tuesday. Ramgoolam will be on a three-day visit to Varanasi from September 10 to 12. He will arrive in the temple city on the evening of September 10, Member of Legislative Council Dharmendra Singh said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his one-day visit on September 11, will participate in bilateral talks with the Mauritius prime minister. Later in the evening, the visiting leader will attend the Ganga Aarti,” Singh said.

Ramgoolam is scheduled to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the morning of September 12 before departing from the city. BJP city president Pradeep Agrahari said party workers and local residents are preparing to give a grand welcome to the two leaders.