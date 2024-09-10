PM Modi To Flag Off Agra-Varanasi Vande Bharat on September 15

Agra: The journey from Agra to Varanasi, two cities with historical significance, in Uttar Pradesh is going to be much easier with the flagging off of the semi high-speed Vande Bharat Express by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15.

The Railway Board, in a meeting, has cleared off the deck for Vande Bharat services in Agra-Varanasi, Tatanagar-Patna, Varanasi-Deoghar, Tatanagar-Brahmapur, Ranchi-Godda, Howrah-Gaya, Howrah-Bhagalpur, Durg Visakhapatnam (VSKP), Hubli-Secunderabad, Pune-Nagpur routes.

The distance of 573 kms, from Agra to Varanasi, will be covered in seven hours. The train will halt at Agra Cantt, Tundla Junction, Etawah, Kanpur, Prayagraj. It will depart Agra at 6am and arrive at Varanasi at 1am while the reverse route timing will be 3.20pm and 10.20pm respectively for six days barring Friday.

“The fare for the proposed route has not been announced yet. The train will have 78-seater chair car and 58-seater executive class coaches,” Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Amit Anand said.

As per the Railway Board, the operation and maintenance of the train will be looked after by the Agra Railway Division as it will be the first Vande Bharat under it.

This new addition is expected to cut down on the travel time and boost tourism in Uttar Pradesh. There was a longstanding demand for this service. The average speed of Vande Bharat will be 81.86kmph between Agra and Varanasi, 110 kmph between Agra and Tundla, 130kmph from Tundla to Prayagraj 110kmph and from Prayagraj to Varanasi.