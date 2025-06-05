PM Modi Flags Off 200 Electric Buses In Delhi Under DEVI Scheme

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 200 electric buses in New Delhi for a further pivot to green mobility for urban commuters. This is a joint initiative of the Centre and the Delhi government, aimed at promoting a smooth and cleaner public transport.

These 9-metre electric buses will be run under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Integrator (DEVI) scheme for last-mile connectivity. Out of 200 buses, 100 will be operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 100 will be run by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS). These buses will be plying on major routes of South, East, West and Central Delhi.

In the coming days, PM Modi will be flagging off more such green buses to take India forward towards electric mobility rapidly, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and preventing the severity of climate change.

With the operation of these buses, public transport will connect many areas of Delhi, reducing reliance on private vehicles and pollution. These buses have been equipped with modern facilities like GPS, CCTV cameras and panic buttons to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers.

"Building a clean and green Delhi! Flagged off Electric Buses under an initiative of the Delhi Government aimed at boosting sustainable development and clean urban mobility. Additionally, this will also improve 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi," Modi shared on X.

It is worth mentioning here that to promote last-mile connectivity in Delhi, 400 Devi buses are already being operated by the DTC and DIMTS. The Delhi government has set a target of launching 2,080 electric buses under the DEVI scheme by the end of this year.