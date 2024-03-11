PM Modi To Unveil Rs 1200 Cr Masterplan for Sabarmati Ashram Tomorrow

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in "Ashram Bhoomi Vandana" at the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Reconstruction Project in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Dandi March Day on March 12 during his two-day visit to Gujarat.

PM Modi will arrive at Ahmedabad this evening and will attend the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan at 4 pm. More than one lakh representatives of three associations of Panchayati Raj bodies of the state will participate at the 'Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan: Our Village, Our Pride'.

Next day, he will attend the first convocation of the National Defence School in Gandhinagar and dedicate its building to the nation.

After which, he will participate at the 'Ashram Bhoomi Vandana'. The infrastructure surrounding the century-old Sabarmati Ashram on the banks of Sabarmati river will be inaugurated by PM Modi under a redevelopment project worth Rs 1200 crore. Established in 1917, the ashram's existing five-acre site will be expanded to 55 acres and 36 existing buildings will be renovated.

These buildings will house interactive exhibitions and activities to showcase Mahatma Gandhi's life and the legacy of the ashram. The ambitious project aims to revive the infrastructure around Sabarmati Ashram, provide state-of-the-art facilities to visitors and establish a world-class memorial dedicated to the Father of the Nation.

This apart, PM Modi will flag off 11 Vande Bharat Express trains including the one connecting Ahmedabad to Mumbai. This train will depart Ahmedabad at 6.10 am and halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi and Borivali before arriving at Mumbai Central at 11.35 am. The train will ply at 160 km/hr and has 16 coaches.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the 11th Prime Minister Khel Mahakumbh at 6.30 pm. This time, over 45 lakh players have registered for the 11th Khel Mahakumbh. The Khel Mahakumbh, which started in Gujarat in 2010 under the visionary leadership of PM Modi who was the then Chief Minister, includes 36 general sports and 26 para sports events.