PM Modi To Chair Security Meeting On April 30, Second After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to convene a meeting to discuss security measures post Pahalgam terror attack on Wednesday. This is the second such meeting after the attack on April 22, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) will be held at around 11 am tomorrow. This meeting, chaired by PM Modi, will be attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others including Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Sarbananda Sonowal and Rajmohan Naidu.

It is likely that the CCS meet will be followed by a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs at around 11:15 am. After this, the Union Cabinet meeting will be held. This will be the first Union Cabinet meeting after the devastating attack.