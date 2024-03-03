PM Modi to Chair Council of Ministers Meet, to Discuss Viksit Bharat Plan, LS Polls

The meeting will be chaired on Sunday at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Delhi's Chanakyapuri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will provide important guidelines to the ministers and also specify the plans for the next 100 days.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting of the council of ministers on Sunday to discuss the roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' and the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting will be held in the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Delhi's Chanakyapuri and is likely to be the last such exercise during the second term of the present government. The Election Commission may announce poll dates any time after next week.

During the meeting, PM Modi will review the work of the various ministries. He is also expected to give important directions with regards to the general elections and also discuss roadmap for the next 100 days.

Prime Minister Modi has been regularly holding meetings with his council of ministers to discuss various issues.In the interim budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the government will be giving a detailed roadmap for Viksit Bharat in the budget in July.

As the Modi government is sure to retain power, the meeting is also expected to discuss the developmental schemes.

