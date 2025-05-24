PM Modi To Chair 10th NITI Aayog Meeting On May 24; Focus On States Role In Developed India Vision

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi on May 24. The meeting will revolve around how states will design their plans in accordance with the Central government’s long-term development objectives for India. The meeting theme is " Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047", which coincides with the Centre's emphasis on the role of states in achieving national goals and objectives for India to be a developed nation by 2047.

This meeting will see the annual gathering of Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, Members of Parliament, Union Ministers, and officials from the Centre and states, with the most immediate focus of aligning regional development priorities with national development frameworks. Officials believe the meeting will discuss how the states can create time-bound, data-based vision documents that meet local needs and are then aligned with national development goals.

States to Share Long-Term Vision

States will likely share their plans for key sectors such as human capital, critical infrastructure, sustainability, and economic action plans. The Centre will suggest that the states use modern governance mechanisms, including ICT-enabled performance institutes and evaluation cell plans, to enable checks and balances as a planning mechanism to allow for accountability and action correction.

The agenda draws heavily from the deliberations of the 4th National Conference of Chief Secretaries, held in December 2024, which outlined six key thematic areas: