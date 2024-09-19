ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Attend Quad Summit In US On September 21, Meet World Leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day visit to the United States, starting September 21, to attend the fourth Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders summit in Wilmington, Delaware. India will be hosting the 2025 Quad Summit.

Addressing the special media briefing in New Delhi on Thursday on PM Modi's visit to the US, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "This is also going to be kind of a farewell event in so far as the Quad is concerned for President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida of Japan and therefore, the Quad event provides the Prime Minister with an opportunity to thank both leaders for their leadership in giving momentum and salience to the Quad partnership".

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that this meeting provides an opportunity for PM Modi to thank both leaders for their contributions.

The Quad Summit will review progress achieved over the last year and set the agenda for the year ahead, focusing on assisting Indo-Pacific countries in meeting their development goals. PM Modi will also engage in bilateral meetings with President Biden, discussing the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the US, which covers various aspects of human endeavour. Meetings with Japanese and Australian leaders are also expected.