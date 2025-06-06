ETV Bharat / bharat

Got 'Call From PM Mark Carney': PM Modi To Attend G7 Summit In Canada

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he would participate in the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month and thanked Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for inviting him.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests.

"Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit," his post read.