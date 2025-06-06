ETV Bharat / bharat

Got 'Call From PM Mark Carney': PM Modi To Attend G7 Summit In Canada

PM Modi said he is glad to receive a call from Canadian PM Mark Carney and is looking forward to meet him at G7 Summit.

File photo of PM Modi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he would participate in the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month and thanked Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for inviting him.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests.

"Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit," his post read.

The Group of Seven, or G7, is a forum of seven most industrialised and liberal democracies namely United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada. The G7 nations account for 50 percent of world's net wealth with a total population of around 780 million.

What started as an economic forum in 1976, has now evolved into a platform discussing major global issues like climate change and energy security, AI and digital governance, global health and pandemic preparedness, food security and development aid, geopolitical tensions and economic resilience and supply chain security.

