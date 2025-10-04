ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Attend Event In Sonipat On Oct 17 To Mark One Year Of BJP's Third Term In Haryana

Chandigarh: To mark the completion of one year of the BJP government's third term in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an event in Sonipat on October 17, and dedicate development projects worth crores to the people of the state, officials said.

An informal meeting of the council of ministers was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday, which reviewed the government's achievements in the past year, the ongoing development works and various other issues.

The meeting was convened after the successful completion of 'Seva Pakhwada' (service fortnight) from September 17 to October 2, during which Cabinet members assessed the state's progress and discussed the implementation of the upcoming projects and plans, an official statement said.

The ministers focused on the preparations for the state-level event to be held in Sonipat on October 17, which will mark the completion of one year of the present government under Saini.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the special event, and dedicate development projects worth crores of rupees to the people of the state.

"The occasion will provide an opportunity to showcase the state government's achievements and developmental initiatives, as well as highlight the public support for its policies," the statement said.

Saini said in October last year, the people of Haryana elected the BJP for a third straight term with a strong mandate.

“As the present government completes one year in office, Prime Minister Modi will grace a special event in Sonipat on October 17, and unveil new developmental schemes and projects for the people of the state,” Saini said.