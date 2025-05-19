ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Address Women's Conference On May 31: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a women's conference here on May 31 to mark the beginning of 300th anniversary celebrations of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

He will address the conference at Jamboori Maidan, Yadav said while chairing a meeting of senior officials to review preparations for the visit, adding that the PM's presence was matter of pride and happiness for the people of the state.

The conference, a symbol of the beginning of the 300th birth anniversary year of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, will be dedicated to women empowerment and self-reliance, with one lakh women expected to take part, he said.

The programme, being organised by the state's Panchayat and Rural Development Department and Ministry of Culture with the cooperation of the Union government, will see the release of postage stamps and coins dedicated to Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, an official said.

Besides Yadav, the meeting was attended by Transport and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh as well as Culture, Tourism Religious Trust and Endowments Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain.