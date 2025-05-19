ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Address Women's Conference On May 31: MP CM Yadav

PM Modi will address a women's conference in Bhopal on May 31 to mark beginning of 300th anniversary celebrations of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar,

File photo of PM Modi (PTI)
By PTI

Published : May 19, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a women's conference here on May 31 to mark the beginning of 300th anniversary celebrations of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

He will address the conference at Jamboori Maidan, Yadav said while chairing a meeting of senior officials to review preparations for the visit, adding that the PM's presence was matter of pride and happiness for the people of the state.

The conference, a symbol of the beginning of the 300th birth anniversary year of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, will be dedicated to women empowerment and self-reliance, with one lakh women expected to take part, he said.

The programme, being organised by the state's Panchayat and Rural Development Department and Ministry of Culture with the cooperation of the Union government, will see the release of postage stamps and coins dedicated to Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, an official said.

Besides Yadav, the meeting was attended by Transport and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh as well as Culture, Tourism Religious Trust and Endowments Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain.

"The vision of the prime minister is the mission of the state government," Yadav said, adding that all major activities and achievements conducted for women empowerment in the state will be showcased at the conference.

Stalls will be set up at the conference focusing on innovations of self-help groups, initiatives being taken by women in industry-employment and startups, as well as schemes and programmes run for women by various departments.

Women are playing an important role in urban bodies- panchayats, government services and self-help groups, and their contribution has also increased in all specialised activities, including engineering, medicine and teaching, he said.

"At the conference being held in the presence of the Prime Minister, the command of the entire system, including stage management, crowd management, traffic management, media management and security, should be handed over to women. This initiative will present an effective example of women empowerment in the state," the CM said.

Yadav also directed officials to ensure smooth arrival-departure of women attending the conference, proper seating arrangements as well as adequate drinking water and food. PTI MAS BNM

