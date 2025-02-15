ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Address Global Textile Fair Bharat Tex 2025 On Sunday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the 'Bharat Tex 2025', a global textile fair which seeks to bring together the entire industry value chain.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the "mega global event", being held from February 14-16, brings together the entire textile value chain ranging from raw materials to finished products including accessories under one roof.

Bharat Tex is the textile industry's largest and most comprehensive event comprising a mega expo spread across two venues and showcasing the entire textile ecosystem, it added. The event also features a global-scale conference with over 70 conference sessions, round-tables, panel discussions, and master classes.