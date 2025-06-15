ETV Bharat / bharat

3-Nation Tour Chance To Thank Partner Countries For Support In Fight Against Cross-Border Terrorism: PM Modi

PM Modi said he looks forward to engaging with leaders during the G7 Summit in Canada in his departure statement ahead of his three-nation tour.

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he emplanes for his visit to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 15, 2025.
In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he emplanes for his visit to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM IST

Updated : June 15, 2025 at 8:47 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the G7 Summit in Canada will provide space for exchanging views on pressing global issues and the priorities of the Global South.

In his departure statement ahead of his three-nation tour, Modi said he looks forward to engaging with leaders from partner countries during the summit at Kananaskis, which he is attending at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, he added. The prime minister said he will visit Cyprus on June 15-16 at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides.

"Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU. The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges," he said. Modi said following the G7 Summit, he will visit Croatia and hold meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

India and Croatia enjoy centuries-old close cultural links, he said. As the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, Modi added.

