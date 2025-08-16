PM Modi Thanks Ukrainian President Zelenskyy For Greetings On India's 79th Independence Day

ETV Bharat / bharat

On Friday, Zelenskyy extended greetings to people of India, President Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his greetings on India's 79th Independence Day.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 16, 2025 at 10:31 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his greetings on India's 79th Independence Day.

He also wished Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and prosperity. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Thank you President Zelenskyy for your warm greetings. I deeply value the joint commitment to forging even closer ties between India and Ukraine. We earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and prosperity."

On Friday, Zelenskyy extended greetings to the people of India, President Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day.

He wrote, "Congratulations to the people of India, President @rashtrapatibhvn, and Prime Minister @narendramodi on the Independence Day! This week we had a good, candid conversation with Prime Minister @narendramodi when I had an opportunity to personally convey my best wishes on this occasion."

The Ukrainian president underlined the shared values of India and Ukraine, saying both nations have stood for freedom, dignity, peace, and development. He also expressed hope that India would play a role in global peace efforts, particularly in ending the ongoing war.

Wishes poured in from across the world, with French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam among several leaders extending greetings to India.

Earlier, delivering his 12th Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, PM Modi made a series of announcements, signalling that India is poised to make significant progress into the future.

