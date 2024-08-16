Yunus Calls PM Modi, Assures Safety Of Hindus In Bangladesh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Chief advisor of Govt of Bangladesh, Mohammad Yunus.
During the call, Prime Minister reaffirmed India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He emphasised India's commitment to supporting the people of Bangladesh through various development initiatives.
Prime Minister also underlined the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh.
Prof. Yunus, in turn, assured that the Interim Government would prioritise protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minority groups in Bangladesh. The two leaders also discussed ways to take the bilateral relationship forward in line with the respective national priorities.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, "Recieved a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh".
Bangladesh is in political turmoil as Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5 amid rising student protests against the government job quota system. For her safety, Hasina fled Dhaka and is now in a secure location in India. Now, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is heading an interim government to manage the transition and prepare for early elections.
