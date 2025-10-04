PM Modi Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi, Says 'Some Trying To Steal' Karpoori Thakur's Jan Nayak Tag
I urge people of Bihar to be vigilant so that the honour of 'Jan Nayak' bestowed upon Karpoori Thakur is not stolen, said PM Modi.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST
Patna/New Delhi: Over the last few months, Congress leaders and workers have often referred to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as Jan Nayak (People's Leader), the title long associated with former Bihar Chief Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur. However, it seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not pleased with this. On Saturday, he took a veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that some people are trying to "steal" Karpoori Thakur's Jan Nayak legacy.
The Prime Minister appealed to the people of Bihar to ensure that no one takes away Karpoori Thakur's honour. The remarks come days after some Congress leaders, during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, had called Rahul Gandhi Jan Nayak, sparking a political row.
#WATCH | Delhi: On Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University in Bihar, PM Narendra Modi says, " ...karpoori thakur wasn't made 'jan nayak' by social media trolls. he was made 'jan nayak' by the people of bihar, and they did so after observing his life. i would urge the people of… pic.twitter.com/NNOysmWgUs— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2025
PM Modi said Karpoori Thakur was not made Jan Nayak by a social media trolling team but by the people of Bihar and the same was bestowed upon him for his own work. "I urge the people of Bihar to stay cautious. The title of Jan Nayak belongs to Karpoori Thakur, but some people are even trying to steal that title now," he remarked.
Addressing the inauguration of a host of education and skilling initiatives for the youth, including several projects for poll-bound Bihar, PM Modi blamed the "poor state" of education during the RJD rule as a major reason for the large-scale migration from Bihar and lauded the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for improving the situation and setting the state on a path to progress.
PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 62,000 crore, and expressed happiness that the state of Bihar has received a new Skill University named after Bharat Ratna and Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur.
The Prime Minister said that a few years ago, his government started a new tradition of holding convocation ceremonies for ITI students.
"Today we are witnessing another such occasion. I congratulate all ITI students from across the country who have joined us. This event reflects how much importance today's India gives to skill," he said.
PM Modi said the event marks a major step towards empowering Bihar's youth. "t shows how the NDA government is prioritising the youth and women of Bihar. India is a land of knowledge and skill. This intellectual power is our greatest strength. When knowledge and skill align with national needs, their power multiplies many times," he added.
He further emphasised that the 21st century demands a focus on local talent, local resources, local skills, and local knowledge, citing that thousands of ITIs have a major role to play.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, speaking via video conferencing, said he was pleased that a Skill Convocation Ceremony was organised for ITI toppers across the country. PM Modi distributed certificates to the students during the event. Nitish Kumar said that the Karpoori Thakur Skill University will greatly benefit the people of Bihar.
"In Bihar, the Youth Commission and the Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University have been established. Appointment letters are being given to young job-seekers, and scholarships are being distributed to 25 lakh students. Youths will greatly benefit from this in the coming years," CM Nitish Kumar said.
Who Was Karpoori Thakur?
Karpoori Thakur was a socialist leader who served twice as the Chief Minister of Bihar, first from December 22, 1970, to December 22, 1970 (briefly), and again from June 24, 1977, to April 21, 1979. He was born on January 24, 1924, and passed away on February 17, 1988, at the age of 64. On January 23, 2024, the Government of India posthumously honoured him with the Bharat Ratna. He is popularly known as Jan Nayak, the People's Leader.
