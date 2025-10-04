ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi, Says 'Some Trying To Steal' Karpoori Thakur's Jan Nayak Tag

Patna/New Delhi: Over the last few months, Congress leaders and workers have often referred to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as Jan Nayak (People's Leader), the title long associated with former Bihar Chief Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur. However, it seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not pleased with this. On Saturday, he took a veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that some people are trying to "steal" Karpoori Thakur's Jan Nayak legacy.

The Prime Minister appealed to the people of Bihar to ensure that no one takes away Karpoori Thakur's honour. The remarks come days after some Congress leaders, during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, had called Rahul Gandhi Jan Nayak, sparking a political row.

PM Modi said Karpoori Thakur was not made Jan Nayak by a social media trolling team but by the people of Bihar and the same was bestowed upon him for his own work. "I urge the people of Bihar to stay cautious. The title of Jan Nayak belongs to Karpoori Thakur, but some people are even trying to steal that title now," he remarked.

Addressing the inauguration of a host of education and skilling initiatives for the youth, including several projects for poll-bound Bihar, PM Modi blamed the "poor state" of education during the RJD rule as a major reason for the large-scale migration from Bihar and lauded the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for improving the situation and setting the state on a path to progress.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 62,000 crore, and expressed happiness that the state of Bihar has received a new Skill University named after Bharat Ratna and Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur.