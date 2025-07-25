ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Surpasses Indira Gandhi, Becomes Second Longest Serving PM Of India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday became the second-longest serving prime minister of India in consecutive terms. Modi has completed 4,078 days in office, surpassing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's record of 4,077 consecutive days as Prime Minister of the country from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977.

The record for the unbroken stint is held by the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Modi has matched Nehru in leading their respective parties to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections. As an elected head of a government, in state and at the Centre, Modi already enjoys the longest stint. He became Gujarat's chief minister in 2001 and remained in the office before taking over as prime minister in 2014.

Modi, the first prime minister born after Independence, is also the longest-serving non-Congress PM. The officials noted that the Gujarat-born leader is also the only non-Congress leader to complete two full terms as the head of the central government.