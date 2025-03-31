ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Need To Search For Modi's Successor': CM Fadnavis Refutes Sanjay Raut's 'RSS Pick' Comment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to RSS founder KB Hedgewar at his memorial, in Nagpur, Sunday, March 30, 2025. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is also seen. ( PTI/File Photo )

Nagpur/Mumbai: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nagpur on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut sparked a political storm by claiming that PM Modi went to the RSS headquarters to convey the message that he is going to retire. Raut's comment has forced both RSS and BJP leaders to issue clarifications.

Refuting Raut's statement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that there is no need to search for the successor of Prime Minister Modi and that he will be the prime minister again in 2029 once again. Asserting that Modi would continue to lead our country for many more years, CM Fadnavis said that PM Modi would continue to be their leader.

Responding to Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut’s claim that Modi went to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday to convey the message that he is retiring, Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur, “In 2029, we will see Modi as the prime minister again.” Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, senior RSS leader Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi said he is not aware of any talk of (PM’s) replacement.

Fadnavis said that discussing succession while the leader is active is inappropriate in Indian culture. "In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to talk about succession. That is Mughal culture. The time has not come to discuss it,” he said, referring to Raut’s claim that Modi’s successor would come from Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Raut claimed that the RSS wants a change in the political leadership in the country.

"He (Modi) probably went to RSS headquarters to write his retirement application in September,” Raut claimed, alluding to some leaders in the ruling dispensation retiring at 75. Modi turns 75 in September this year.