PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan On I-Day: India Will No Longer Tolerate Nuclear Blackmail

New Delhi: Sending a stern warning to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made it clear that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail.

On India's 79th Independence Day, PM Modi delivered a powerful address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech, and said India will not differentiate between terrorists and those supporting them and that Indian armed forces will decide on punishment in case of any future misadventure from the neighbouring nation.

"India has decided it will not fall for nuclear threats anymore. What the Indian armed forces have done during Operation Sindoor was not seen in many many years. We have set a new normal in dealing with cross-border terrorism. I salute our brave soldiers who punished the masters of terror beyond their imagination," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also hailed the armed forces on the success of 'Operation Sindoor', launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. He said India's military forces dealt a severe blow to Pakistan, citing recent reports of heavy damages suffered by the country.