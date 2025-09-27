'Odisha Progressing Rapidly Under Double-Engine Govt': PM Modi Flags Off Amrit Bharat Express, Unveils Projects Worth Rs 60k Crore
PM Modi flagged off Amrit Bharat Express between Berhampur and Udhna (Surat), and unveiled railway projects worth Rs 1700 crore and BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST|
Updated : September 27, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST
Bhubaneswar/Jharsuguda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects across various key sectors worth over Rs 60,000 crore during his visit to Jharsuguda, Odisha.
This is the Prime Minister's seventh visit to Odisha in 15 months since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state in June 2024.
"Modi Modi" chants reverberated at Amlipali ground in Jharsuguda as the Prime Minister started his address in Odia. "Odisha's love and affection for art and culture is world-famous. The double-engine government is committed to accelerating the pace of development in the state," affirmed PM Modi after launching various projects in Jharsuguda.
#WATCH | Jharsuguda, Odisha | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " odisha has been immensely gifted by nature. odisha has seen many decades of suffering, but this decade will take odisha towards prosperity. this decade is very important for odisha... the central government has… pic.twitter.com/5W2ks7bnbW— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025
The Prime Minister assured that his government is committed to taking Odisha towards prosperity in the coming years, "Odisha has been immensely gifted by nature. The state has seen many decades of suffering, but this decade will take Odisha towards prosperity. This decade is very important for Odisha... The Central government has recently approved two semiconductor units for Odisha... A semiconductor park will also be constructed in Odisha..."
On the Amrit Bharat Express, PM said, "Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train launched today will benefit Odia people in Gujarat."
Highlighting the importance of rollout of 'Swadeshi' 4G network, the PM said, "From today, we will witness a new avatar of BSNL with the launch of its Swadeshi 4G services. The expansion of IITs in different parts of the country has also begun today."
On the occasion, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted how the state has progressed over the last one year under PM Modi's leadership at the Centre. "... After the massacre in Pahalgam, India's response to terrorists in Pakistan has altered India's strategic doctrine... Ever since we have formed the government, you have come to Odisha seven times. Last year, you were here on your birthday and launched the Subhadra Yojana for our mothers and sisters. Today, more than 1 crore women receive Rs 10000 annually..."
The projects unveiled today span across telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing sectors, among others.
Providing a major boost to national communication infrastructure, PM Modi commissioned more than 97,500 mobile 4G towers built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore with Swadeshi technology. This includes more than 92,600 4G technology sites commissioned by BSNL. Over 18,900 4G sites have been funded under the Digital Bharat Nidhi which will connect around 26,700 unconnected villages in remote, border, and left-wing extremism-affected areas, serving over 20 lakh new subscribers. These towers are solar-powered, making them India’s largest cluster of green telecom sites and a step forward in sustainable infrastructure, PMO said in a statement.
Boost To Railway Sector
Prime Minister also laid foundation stone and dedicated to the nation important railway projects which is likely to boost connectivity and regional growth. These include foundation stone for Rail Flyover at Sambalpur–Sarla, dedication to the nation of the doubling of the Koraput–Baiguda line, and the Manabar–Koraput–Gorapur line. These projects are expected to significantly improve freight and passenger movement in Odisha and neighbouring states, strengthening local industries and trade.
#WATCH | Jharsuguda, Odisha | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Amrit Bharat Express between Berhampur and Udhna (Surat), providing affordable and comfortable connectivity across states, supporting tourism, creating employment opportunities, and linking key economic… pic.twitter.com/qPdd85fESP— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025
During the event, the Prime Minister virtually flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express between Berhampur and Udhna (Surat), providing affordable and comfortable connectivity across states, supporting tourism, creating employment opportunities, and linking key economic districts.
Moreover, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stones for the expansion of eight IITs - Tirupati, Palakkad, Bhilai, Jammu, Dharwad, Jodhpur, Patna, and Indore, at an investment of around Rs 11,000 crore. The expansion will create capacity for 10,000 new students over the next four years and will establish eight state-of-the-art research parks, thereby strengthening India’s innovation ecosystem and providing a strong push to research and development, the government claims.
Prime Minister also launched MERITE scheme designed to improve quality, equity, research, and innovation in 275 state engineering and polytechnic institutions across the country. He also launched Odisha Skill Development Project Phase II which will establish World Skill Centres in Sambalpur and Berhampur, covering emerging sectors such as AgriTech, Renewable Energy, Retail, Marine, and Hospitality. Further, five ITIs were upgraded into Utkarsh ITIs, 25 ITIs will be developed as Centres of Excellence, and a new Precision Engineering Building will provide advanced technical training.
To enhance digital education in the state, Prime Minister dedicated Wi-Fi facilities across 130 higher education institutions, providing free daily data access to benefit more than 2.5 lakh students.
Strengthening Health Infra
Healthcare infrastructure in Odisha also received a significant boost as the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for upgradation of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur and VIMSAR in Sambhalpur into world-class super-speciality hospitals. The upgraded facilities will include enhanced bed capacity, trauma care units, dental colleges, maternal and child care services, and expanded academic infrastructure, ensuring comprehensive health services for the people of Odisha.
Along with this, the Prime Minister distributed sanction orders to 50,000 beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana. The scheme provides pucca houses and financial assistance to vulnerable rural families, including persons with disabilities, widows, individuals suffering from terminal illness, and victims of natural calamities.