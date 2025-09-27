ETV Bharat / bharat

'Odisha Progressing Rapidly Under Double-Engine Govt': PM Modi Flags Off Amrit Bharat Express, Unveils Projects Worth Rs 60k Crore

Bhubaneswar/Jharsuguda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects across various key sectors worth over Rs 60,000 crore during his visit to Jharsuguda, Odisha.

This is the Prime Minister's seventh visit to Odisha in 15 months since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state in June 2024.

"Modi Modi" chants reverberated at Amlipali ground in Jharsuguda as the Prime Minister started his address in Odia. "Odisha's love and affection for art and culture is world-famous. The double-engine government is committed to accelerating the pace of development in the state," affirmed PM Modi after launching various projects in Jharsuguda.

The Prime Minister assured that his government is committed to taking Odisha towards prosperity in the coming years, "Odisha has been immensely gifted by nature. The state has seen many decades of suffering, but this decade will take Odisha towards prosperity. This decade is very important for Odisha... The Central government has recently approved two semiconductor units for Odisha... A semiconductor park will also be constructed in Odisha..."

On the Amrit Bharat Express, PM said, "Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train launched today will benefit Odia people in Gujarat."

Highlighting the importance of rollout of 'Swadeshi' 4G network, the PM said, "From today, we will witness a new avatar of BSNL with the launch of its Swadeshi 4G services. The expansion of IITs in different parts of the country has also begun today."

On the occasion, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted how the state has progressed over the last one year under PM Modi's leadership at the Centre. "... After the massacre in Pahalgam, India's response to terrorists in Pakistan has altered India's strategic doctrine... Ever since we have formed the government, you have come to Odisha seven times. Last year, you were here on your birthday and launched the Subhadra Yojana for our mothers and sisters. Today, more than 1 crore women receive Rs 10000 annually..."

The projects unveiled today span across telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing sectors, among others.