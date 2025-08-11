ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Speaks To Ukraine President Zelenskyy, Asserts Need for Early Resolution of Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

PM Modi Speaks To Ukraine President Zelenskyy, Asserts Need for Early Resolution of Conflict
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on August 23, 2024, shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mariinskyi Palace ahead of their meeting, in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 11, 2025 at 7:41 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India remains committed to making every possible contribution for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict.

In a telephonic conversation with PM Modi, President Zelenskyy shared his views on the recent developments related to Ukraine. The Prime Minister thanked Zelenskyy and reaffirmed India’s steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace.

PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to extend all possible support in this regard. The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest. They agreed to remain in touch.

In a social media post, Modi said he conveyed India's consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

"Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India's consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict," Modi said.

"India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," he said.

On his part, the Ukrainian president said he discussed "in detail" all important issues with Modi that included both "bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation". "I am grateful to the prime minister for his warm words of support for our people," he said.

Zelenskyy also noted that it is necessary to "limit the export of Russian energy", particularly oil. "It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine's participation. Other formats will not deliver results," he said.

"We also discussed in detail the sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war. "It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow," he said.

