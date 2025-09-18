ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Speaks To Nepal PM Karki, Supports Efforts To Restore Peace

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Sushila Karki and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability.

In a post on X, Modi said that during his conversation with Karki, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives during violent protests in the neighbouring country.

"Had a warm conversation with Mrs. Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability," Modi said.