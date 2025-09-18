PM Modi Speaks To Nepal PM Karki, Supports Efforts To Restore Peace

ETV Bharat / bharat

During the conversation with Nepalese counterpart Sushila Karki, PM Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives during the protest.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS)
By PTI

Published : September 18, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Sushila Karki and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability.

In a post on X, Modi said that during his conversation with Karki, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives during violent protests in the neighbouring country.

"Had a warm conversation with Mrs. Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability," Modi said.

"Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow," he said.

Last week, Nepal witnessed violent protests that led to the ouster of prime minister K P Sharma Oli. During the agitation led by the Gen Z group, protesters set fire to houses of political leaders, important government buildings, including the Parliament, business establishments and shopping complexes. Karki took over as the prime minister of the interim government on September 12.

